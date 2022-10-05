Sex in house party – Female Domination, Torture.

Introduction:

“I’m sorry, m-ma’am,” she managed to hiss through clenched teeth. She didn’t try to touch her again, partly out of a horny, masochistic fear, and partly because the subtle brush of her wrists and the way the belt moved over her skin told her he’d been tied to the waist. her back.

Zach sighed as he leaned back on the soft couch in the living room, his eyes locked on his classmate, Dylan. The stupid sex miXXX jerk was never more annoying than when he was drinking, and at the time he was bragging loudly to everyone nearby how big his cock was. Something about him being a “fucking python” and how no girl could resist him once she felt him. Zach rolled his eyes and remembered the time he overheard the asshole whispering to a girl in her class about what he would do to her if he left her alone while they were trying to listen to the lecture. . The time Dylan had been moved by the teacher as a common high school troublemaker, he and immediately fell for the role, babbling to each and every listener about how many girls he’d fucked last weekend. .

Shit.

Look, Zach was friends with Dylan’s roommate. And from what he heard, the guy hardly took anyone out. Maybe one or two girls in a month, if he was lucky. And apparently his room smelled like dead fish. Dylan’s big boy talk was clearly an act he put on to look like the hottest guy on campus. Zach wished someone…

“Hey! Get off me!”

A shrill, irritated voice dragged Zach back to the present, and he saw Dylan holding a beautiful, normal-looking woman around the waist. He had given the beer to someone close to her, holding the woman tightly as she struggled and writhed in his arms. Many of the partygoers around him turned the other cheek in a sickening display of apathy, ignoring his protests as he punched Dylan’s chiseled chest over and over again. “Come on baby,” he purred him, “you know you want it.”

She tried to break free of his hold and he removed her arms from around her waist and instead beeg wank put her hands on her shoulders. “I said go away! Let me go, you stupid piece of shit!

“Aww, she’s playing hard to get,” he whispered, and some of his drunk classmates laughed. “Don’t worry about it, girl. You don’t have to fight it.”

She spat in his face.

Zach watched intently, unaware that he was half rising from her seat in an effort to go help her, as Dylan twisted his face against the wet, sticky saliva that splattered the side of his nose and part of his eye. He held the woman by one arm as she wiped her face with her other hand, and there was a defiant flame in her eyes as he gripped her even tighter. “Who the hell do you think you are?” he growled, and now the crowd around him was beginning to thin out as drinkers and smokers backed away, afraid of being involved in what would soon become a police case.

“I told you to let me go,” the woman said smugly, her tone spelling out the words, I warned you this would happen, idiot.

Dylan snorted, giving her shoulders a hard, violent shake. “Listen, you little bastard, you’re coming home with me whether you like it or not.”

She struggled more as they argued back and forth, with Dylan spewing insults and ordering her to go home with him and just obey, and the woman demanding, not pleading, demanding, that he let her go. Then it happened: a thunderous chorus of laughter and cheers rose from the crowd as Dylan suddenly released the woman and doubled over in pain, her hands cupping jo xnxx the precious space between her legs as she fell to her knees. Zach’s jaw dropped as he watched, but the woman didn’t seem to care what damage she had done. She stood defiantly over Dylan’s shriveled, shriveled figure. “I told you to let me go,” she purred. “I should have listened.” Then she strutted away from her in her tight blue jeans and black high heels, not even tripping.

The water was cold, but the soap in the guest bathroom smelled sweet and floral. The smell stood out horribly against the visual: there were mismatched panties, bras, boxers, and other clothing littering the tub and floor, even a thong hanging from the shower head. Trash was spread out in a circle around the trash can and there was traces of a suspicious white powder on the counter. Zach scoffed at himself and looked at his reflection in the mirror. His eyes looked disproportionately tired compared to how he felt, and his lips were stained red from the two glasses of wine he’d had a few hours ago.

A knock on the bathroom door. He straightened his shirt and opened the door, ready to leave, only to be greeted by the same girl hehe’d seen Dylan try to take advantage. “Uh-uh, hey,” he stuttered her.

“Um hello?” she answered, barely looking at him as she waited for her to get out of her way. “Did you end up in there?”

“Yes, yes, sorry.” She stepped aside, then cleared her throat. “Hey, you’re a girl from before, right?

She looked over her shoulder and gave him a strange look. “There are a lot of girls here, you’ll have to be more specific.”

Zach coughed. “Right, sorry.” Stop apologizing so much. “The, uh… the girl that, you know, the one that she’s with Dylan?”

With Dylan?

“No, fuck, I’m sorry.” Fool. “You’re the one that, uh… you… um, you’re the one that -“

“The one who kicked him in the balls for trying to rape me?”

“Yeah! I’m sorry. I’m sorry, I, um…” he trailed off, deciding for a moment how to continue. He wanted net porn to talk to her, and it was clear she did too, by the way she turned to look at him, but she had no choice. idea what to say.” Finally, he swallowed hard and continued, “That was great of you.” Is that all you can think of?” He chastised himself.

The woman smiled a little, averting her gaze for a moment before she brushed a stray auburn hair from her face and met his eyes again. “Yeah I guess. I just hate it when assholes can’t take no for an answer.” Her eyes darted down for a moment, so fast he wouldn’t have noticed if he hadn’t been making eye contact. he could be a jerk too? No of course not. Right?

Zach was distracted in an effort not to appear weird or creepy just by looking. “Yes, no, I understand. Don’t worry about him though. You sure put him in his place. I think I saw him, like, five minutes ago, he was still crying,” he teased him, flashing a little when she laughed.

“Yeah, that sounds like him. I’ve seen him around, he’s a bloody loudmouth. Good dick though, from what I heard.

“Who, exactly, did you hear that from?”

“Him. You’re right,” she laughed. Once again, her eyes shot down for half a second. Was she sizing him up? “And what’s your name?”

“Zach,” she said, almost too quickly. He was nervous. She was very pretty, he never liked her exaggerated appearance. Her long brown hair and honey-colored eyes were so much more attractive to him than the goofy blue-eyed blondes strolling around campus or the goths in lace, platform boots, and sharp eyeliner. He didn’t hate those girls, they just weren’t his type. Something about this Pinterest-born beauty, with her cool confidence and her knowing gaze, aroused something in him that made him feel immensely small, and he loved it. “You?”

“Heather.” She smiled softly, and he shifted her weight between her feet clumsily. Once again, she looked down, and this time, she didn’t let it go unmentioned. “So, uh… who’s your friend?”

Shit! Zach had been too engrossed to notice how badly his cock pressed against his jeans. He had felt it ever since she started talking to him, but he hadn’t realized that she had become so well known. “Uh-” he swallowed anxiously. “I’m sorry I don’t, I’m so sorry, I can’t control it, I just, oh.”

Her hand was cupping it.

“Look, I’m not going to pretend I’m not a whore,” she said with a friendly smile. “I came here looking to get fucked, simple as that. But not for a complete pissed off like Dylan.

“Y-yes?” he stuttered her. “Is that why you-“

“Did he kick it in the sack? Yes. Duh.” Her gaze moved to her bulge and her mouth fell open a little as her cock 50den porn responded to her words. “Just…?”

Zach made a soft, incomprehensible noise as he stood there, transfixed by the feel of her hand on him. He hadn’t slept in months. “I can’t control it,” she repeated, her mouth suddenly dry.

Heather smiled, moving closer to him, until her firm-looking breasts were pressed against him in the white blouse she was wearing. Her lips brushed his ear as she said quietly, “How about we go somewhere more private?”

“What…really?”

“I have a thing for soft guys like you,” she teased. “It’s fun to play with you.” Her hand tightened on his cock, making him moan before she could stifle the noise. She stepped back to look him in the eye. “Come on. Let’s go find a bedroom where someone isn’t already fucking.”

She led him by the hand through the house, weaving ungracefully between groups of students drinking strange concoctions of alcohol and smoking things that smelled too strong. Through the blur of a college party straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, they finally ended up in a dimly lit, unoccupied room. The door was locked, and almost immediately he was pushed back onto the bed, and she was straddling him, her hips brushing expertly against his, her lips tasting of honey and cinnamon. . There was a silentexchange of “What’s your safe word?” Before he moaned into her kiss as she pressed perfectly against his aching cock, her hands darted to her waist and her thumbs hooked into her belt loops to hold her there. as he pushed towards her.

She broke her kiss with a gasp, sitting up to remove her top, nothing below her. Her breasts spilled out with ease, her pink nipples hard and proud against the cold air, and he couldn’t help but move a hand from her waist to her breast, grasping one of her breasts with his rough hand. and callused to her. She tilted her head back as he toula brushed against her, rubbing against him some more as she ran her thumb over her nipples. He was fascinated by her: each of her breasts fit perfectly in his grasp, a wonderful handful that left him wanting to taste it. He leaned up a bit to meet her as she leaned down again, lining up with her breast and sucking porn fuck on her left nipple between her lips.

“That’s a good boy,” she whispered, and the words swam inside him, causing another moan to slip past her eagerly sucking lips. His tongue flicked out the little nub quickly, and one of her hands tangled in her hair and held him where she was. “Well, good boy,” she complimented, and he leaned back further and let her put the other one in her mouth, exchanging her lips on her left one for her hand, once again teasing him. her nipple now moist with her thumb. She moaned as he worked on her, thrusting into him with barely contained arousal, and the way she moved from her assured him that she was in charge of this entire operation.

She released her body from him too soon, dragging her face to his to give her a hungry kiss before taking his weight off her completely. She lowered herself to the ground, her hands trying to unbutton her jeans, and Zach suddenly groaned in pain as her knee made rough contact with his balls. He reflexively snuggled down a little, his eyes shut tight against the sharp pain that quickly settled in his lower abdomen. And yet, from a distance, he realized that the pain was causing an unpleasant feeling of faint euphoria within him. In the back of his mind, the part that could ignore the pain in favor of logic, he thought for a moment of this very woman who put Dylan down with a hard kick to the balls, and that thought was combined with the pain I felt. he was suffering now he was allowing a kind of delicious satisfaction to boil over in his mind.

“Shit, I’m sorry!” Heather said quickly, bringing him back to the moment. “I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to hurt you.”

“Okay – okay -“

“Oh fuck, um, okay, uh…here.” Her voice went from panic to a low purr once more, though he felt forced, as he gently massaged the aching lump. He moaned a little, doing his best to relax as she patted him. With her other hand, she began to unbutton his jeans. “See, that’s better,” she whispered, and he sighed when he felt her jeans slide down enough for his cock to come alive, throbbing as she wrapped her hand around it, stroking it in a steady rhythm that had him leaning in. her head back against the bed of pleasure as the pain subsided.

She laughed softly, this time without any hint of forced pleasure in her voice, and leaned forward to turkish sex lick a parting from base to tip, flicking her tongue around the top of her head before sucking on it with the warm and wet mouth of hers. He wasn’t huge, so it wasn’t hard for her to take the length of her down her throat, coating her shaft with saliva, smearing it with red lipstick as she sucked on it. He couldn’t stop her hips from thrusting into her mouth, and she responded with a soft moan, her lips forming a smile around the circumference of hers. With her hands in the V-line of hers, she seemed to take a deep, calm breath before swallowing deeply. Her hands gripped the sheets as her tongue worked the base of her cock with the experience of a porn star, every nerve in her body feeling. as if she was suddenly on fire. One of her hands moved to her balls, and again that little spark of pleasure at the thought of her hurting him made her hips clench into her throat. She pulled away from him with a soft snap, and he let out a pathetic little moan of protest, though her other hand replaced her mouth, caressing him as she gently massaged her sac.

“You know,” he murmured, almost too low to hear, “you seem to like it when I come down here.” She gave her balls a squeeze for emphasis, and he made a noise that he knew she would cringe the next day. “I always wanted to experiment with the balls of uNo boy, as they are very sensitive. If you want, I could try to… I don’t know, crush them?

“Yes!”

Shit. Too desperate. Too fucking desperate. He felt her face heat up as she looked up at him with big brown puppy eyes. “That was fast,” she teased herself with a smile, reiterating what her mind kept rebuking over and over again. “So, do you really like him then? Like… do I really like him?

As she spoke, her grip on his balls gradually grew stronger, until he was panting. “Y-yes…please,” he mewed at her.

She laughed softly. “Aww, you’re cute when you beg.” She released him after one last extra-hard squeeze, standing up and taking off her bottoms. She watched in awe as her jeans and panties slid down her curvy hips and smooth thighs, until the fabric gathered at her ankles and her high-heeled feet slipped off with ease. Her pussy was shaved and her mouth began to water at the sight of her naked body. She hovered over him for a moment, and he suddenly felt very small under her brilliant gaze. “On the ground,” she hissed.

He did as she said almost immediately, excited at the thought of letting this random woman have control over him for the night. Her heart beat almost painfully against her chest as she slid to the floor, her tailbone digging sharply into the hardwood floor, contrasting perfectly with the soft sheets against the back of her neck. He tried to remove his jeans real home fuck completely, but her heel pressing into her chest and pushing him against her bed stopped him. “No,” she said firmly. “Leave them for now.”

“But -“

He barely had time to speak before she choked him.

The back of his head sank into the bed as she pushed his bare pussy against his face, her heel leaving her chest so she could propel herself with one knee to the mattress. Her tongue shot out instinctively, and she moaned softly as she delved between her slippery folds and scooped up a mouthful of her honey. Her chest felt tight with the need for air, but the sensation only made him throb as he licked up more of her dripping juices. She moaned as he licked at her, pressing more of her against her mouth, encouraging him. He licked her like a hungry dog ​​before launching himself at her clit, jerking her little nub as fast as her facial muscles would allow. Her lips kissed her pussy passionately, and he was barely aware that she shifted her weight onto her knee a little more.

He suddenly felt pressure on her shaft and realized that she was stepping on his cock with her other foot. An almost inhuman noise of pleasure escaped her, and Heather giggled as she walked a little harder. “That’s right, bitch, cry for me,” she drawled. “We’re going to hear you whine like the little slut you are.” Her foot sank a little deeper into his cock, and he stifled another moan as he tried to fit her tongue into her creamy hole, but she wasn’t satisfied. “It’s the best you can do?” She scoffed, this time putting most of her weight on his cock. “I said cry, bitch.”

Almost as soon as she finished speaking, he finally gave in and allowed himself to moan the most pathetic vito porno little man moan he had ever heard. She released his cock, lifting her hips slightly to allow her to breathe, and he gasped at her sudden relief. The tip of him felt strangely tight, and his entire manhood throbbed with the need to break free. He felt himself thrusting gently, ever so slightly humping the air like a common dog, and he could feel the juice of her pussy sticking to her chin, even clogging one of her nostrils.

I’m not going to survive this. The thought flooded her mind before he could stop it, and if he was honest with himself, he didn’t care at all.

Heather was laughing at him, yes, at him. She could feel the disdain soaking into her voice like poison. “You’re fucking adorable,” she teased. “We didn’t even go that long, and I’m already getting over you.” She pressed against her mouth again, and he groaned as she began to move her tongue between her sweet, wet pussy lips. “We’re going to go until you make me come, okay?”

He let out a muffled, distracted version of an “mmhm” as she moved her hips a little, settling against her face. He wanted desperately to please her, and her hands reached out to cup her bottom.

“Hears!” She broke contact so suddenly that her heart skipped a beat. “Who the hell said you could touch me, you fucking whore?”

“I… I-I’m sorry, I-“

He cried out as she swung her leg up and kicked him right between the legs, not as hard as she had with Dylan, but enough for Zach to bend him around the waist, cupping his balls as he squeezed his eyes shut against the pain. . “Sorry, what?” she spat. Use your damn manners.”Sorry, m-ma’am,” he managed to hiss through clenched teeth.

“That’s better,” she sighed, shaking her head. “I didn’t think you’d be such a needy asshole. Fine.” She knelt down and yanked his jeans all the way down, and he opened his eyes in time to see her pull the belt out of the mass of denim. “Sit up front,” she ordered, and he quickly obeyed. The rough, worn synthetic of his belt tightened around his wrists, and before he could register what was happening through the throbbing pain in his nether regions, she was on top of him again, her pussy pinning his head back. he tried to touch her again, partly out of horny, masochistic fear, and partly because the subtle brush of her wrists and the way the belt moved over his skin told him he’d been tied behind his back.

Her mind was spinning as she once again slid her tongue over her folds, dipping as deep as she could into her hole before licking right down to her clit. He stuck the tip of his tongue under her hood and felt her legs shake a little as he made direct contact with every little nerve ending he knew resided there. Once again her weight shifted onto the bed, and he felt her squeezing porno wap his penis under her foot again, only, for a moment, he felt the thin, hard heel of the shoe playing with his toe, and he felt her I was starting to panic a bit. a little. “Easy, little man,” Heather joked, “keep licking.” She moaned, pressing her cock a little harder before continuing, “We don’t want to bust it, do we?”

A shiver ran through her body at the thought, and she eagerly pushed her face deeper into her pussy, eliciting a moan from her one night lover as she removed her heel from his toe and instead pressed her foot harder into his. axis. His body ached to touch her, he wanted to run his hands up her perfect ass and grab a handful of each perfect cheek, he wanted to slide two fingers inside her and watch them slide with his cum before licking her clit, he wanted to fuck her, let her ride his now sore cock. Hell, she would give anything right now to feel every inch of him sliding in and out of this tight, dripping pussy. And yet, all he could do to satisfy these little urges, even a little, was eat her as if she were his last meal.

He breathed in as deep as he could before choking under her pussy, his stomach churning with excitement as he heard a faint “Oh shit, that’s a good boy.” He let out a strangled moan as he pushed her tongue inside her again, this time fucking her as he would have her cock, which she broke harder and harder with each passing second. Every time her tongue plunged inside her, he could feel her walls squeezing everything liebelib that could fit inside her, as if her body was begging for more, and every time he came back out, he tasted her. another sweet bite of her nectar. Her nose was buried against her shaven mound, and she could feel her bone brushing back and forth over her saliva-soaked clit. She could feel her squeezing harder now, her foot probably turning her cock purple-was she moving closer to her, fucking her face like a teenager fucking her pillow? Almost immediately, her silent question was answered as she moaned, “Fuck! Fuck, suck on my clit, baby, I’m going to cum.”

The signal was all he needed to draw her tongue from inside her, her lips encircling her throbbing nub as she bucked against her face. She let out a low, shaky moan as her tongue licked at the little bundle of nerves, and suddenly he could barely breathe as a wave of juices washed over him. She felt like they were drowning him, and yet she yearned for more. More cum splashing off her chin, more to soak her shirt and stick against her breast, more for him to drink from her until she was completely drained and satisfied. He yelled at her mess as she stomped on her cock, feeling like it was going to explode. Every blood vessel down there felt like it was going to burst, and despite the pain, or maybe because of it? He-He could feel her entire system begging to come, still unable to do so with her shoe pressing down on her aching shaft.

She finally let go of him, and he choked a little as some of her cum slipped down the wrong tube. He blinked for a moment, feeling dizzy, and it took a moment for the smiling figure of him to come into focus, resting next to her on the bed. “I think I should have warned you that I’m a squirter, huh?” she teased, and Zach responded with a small moan as he took her penis in her hand, stroking it gently. “You haven’t had fun yet, have you?”

“N-no… ma’am…” he breathed. “Please… please, please.or cum for you.”

“Finally, some manners,” she drawled. He watched hungrily as she got up and went through her discarded clothes for a moment. She stood up holding something small and pink, and he barely protested as she knelt down and popped it into her mouth. Her panties. “That should keep you quiet,” he said.

Her heart was beating fast again as she stood in front of him, her pussy level with her face once more. “Are you ready?” she checked, and though she never made it clear what she was going to do, he didn’t have to guess. He nodded, took a deep breath, closed his eyes and sobbed into the makeshift gag as she slid her foot into his cock, making perfect contact with the base of her shaft. A sharp stab of pain shot through his stomach, all the way to her face, and he felt tears in her eyes. Still, he gritted his teeth as she braced for another kick. Once again, her heeled foot sent a jolt through her body, and she let out a screeching howl that was muffled almost to a buzz by the panties in her mouth.

The kicking continued, with Heather laughing as he let the tears spill over. He could feel snot dripping from her nose (or maybe it was semen from before?), and his stomach was churning as if he was going to throw up. By the time she lost count of how many punches she had landed, there was a heavy black tidal wave rising behind her eyes, and she had to force it away to kick more. He could feel her own orgasm drawing closer, he didn’t want to pass out now.

Heather gave him a final kick that sent the room spinning and for a moment he felt as if his entire head was…expanding? She tried to blink away the sensation, but the dizziness gripped her, leaving her forehead throbbing as fiercely as her poor, damaged penis.

He gasped, nearly choking on her panties as he felt his cold toes on her balls. Her eyes widened-she had paradise porn movs taken her heels, and she was sitting opposite him on the floor, one leg drawn up to her chest, the other stretched out toward him as she caressed him. She moaned, leaning back against the bed and letting the agony of the kicks subside. She refused to let him come, and the desperate need to be free of her made her balls feel heavy and sore, an even better target for her abuse. Still, her feet were cool and soothing, and her fingers massaged him in a way that made him want to thrust her hips against him for more. “That’s a good boy,” he purred. “What a good bitch, he takes it so well for me. Do you think you can handle a little more?

He moaned a soft protest, and she laughed. “Come on, little man. You know he wasn’t asking. You want it. You will handle it.

She was right. She still hadn’t said the safe word. He wanted as much as she would give him, and he almost hated himself for it. But the knowledge of how disgusting he was for liking this made it all the more exciting.

He watched with a dull ache in her abdomen as she stretched out her other leg, both bare feet pressing against her balls. His moans were soft, breathless, shaky, and she smiled and continued to massage him. She could feel hot and throbbing against her cold skin, and she shuddered at the thought that this alone could make her come. No, he begged himself, please, not like this. There was no way he could give in to such an anticlimactic orgasm after everything he’d already been through. His body, however, refused to cooperate. He was so nervous that the tip of him was leaking an embarrassingly large amount of precum, and he could feel that he was losing control. He looked up to meet Heather’s gaze with a pleading look and a soft moan of appeal.

“Awwww, are you going to cum?” she joked, laughing. “Not yet, honey.” She backed away from him, inching closer, until she was planted right between her legs. Her tits bounced on her face for a moment as she settled on her, then her lips were on him, kissing him as passionately as she had when she’d dragged him here. Her tongue scraped over her lower lip, and he cursed her gag for not letting him suck her tongue into her mouth.

He nearly choked on her own moan as she reached down and caught him with a cold hand, forming a perfect ring around the very base of her sack. He tensed against the belt that bound his hands behind her back, though he wasn’t sure why. But he was frozen in place of her, eagerly awaiting her next move.

Another hit of agony washed over him as she slammed her knee onto the hardwood into her trapped balls. With nowhere to go, they split at the sides of her knee, an abnormal sensation that somehow made him delirious with pain and pleasure. He craved more, and she was quick to respond.you to their prayers with another blow. His hand held his balls perfectly in place, a constant target for her rough, unrestrained play. He could feel more tears welling up behind his eyes as he screamed into the gag, the hickeys he was now leaving all over his neck and neck doing nothing to quell the dull, aching agony coiling around his neck. torso of him. He groaned as he felt ready to come, bursting at the seams, and felt tears well up as he realized he wouldn’t be able to come with her hand wrapped around her sack as he was. .

And she knew it.

She knew it, and she was using it to her advantage, gripping him tighter and hitting him harder. With each knee in his balls, he wanted more and more to curl into the fetal position, and his arms fought against the leather belt keeping his hands where they were, keeping him helpless. He didn’t even want to be free: it was her body betraying him, and the idea of ​​how primal this whole scene was filled him with emotion. His cock was quivering now, begging to explode. Please, please, please, she kept repeating to herself in her head. Whether he was begging for more kicking, for her to release him from the abuse, or for a simple orgasm, he would never be able to tell. The entire world was now a blur, a fuzzy mess of pain and pleasure and walls that were spinning. He was building faster and faster, and he didn’t know if his swollen balls could take much more of this.

Suddenly she released him, and with one last free throw to her bag, he felt himself explode. Semen shot from the tip of him in thick white strings, and a wall of flashing lights and broken stars blinded him. He expected a roar of pleasure to escape his mouth, and instead he was reduced to nothing more than repeated little moans through his cloth gag.

He thought that maybe he had passed out, but he was never sure. All he knew was that one minute he was having the best orgasm of his life, and the next Heather was dragging him onto the bed. He could feel her huffing a little, he wasn’t exactly heavy and she wasn’t small, but he knew he was dead weight right now. His cock and his balls were throbbing and hot, and he barely moved from her dizziness as she pulled a blanket over him. He caught a glimpse of her wiping her cum from her body, then tugging at her clothes, and he smiled when he realized her panties were still in her mouth.

“That was fun,” he said nonchalantly. “I always wanted to do that with a boy.”

Zach could only nod weakly and mutter a soft “mm” through his panties.

He could feel her unbuckling her belt keeping her hands in place of hers, and a moment later, he was released from her. “I guess I’ll see you around, right? I’ve seen you on campus before, I’m sure I’ll do it again.” She heard her heels slip away, then hesitated as the bedroom door clicked open. “Maybe we could do this again at some point.” He could hear the smile in her voice.

The door creaked open and her heels clicked. Finally, Zach was on the mend, and the pain in his balls throbbed a little more prominently as some random partygoers cheered him on, saying something like, “Ayo, Zach slept!”