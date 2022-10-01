Sex is getting interesting with the neighbors : fiction, bisexual, cum swallowing, oral sex, threesome, wife.

Rachel has changed more in the last three weeks than I could imagine, more and more interesting with the neighbors.

After Rachel and I ate 4 with Randy and Dean, Kay stopped by to say thanks. I was tired of thinking Rachel must be too, but she and Kay talked for a while after I went to sex tube bed.

A short time later, she showered and came in snuggling against me. It was unusual for her to come to bed naked, but she did. Only lately, after we became swingers, she slept naked with me and it usually meant that she wanted more. When she started kissing me to wake me up she knew what she wanted.

As I began to play with her small breasts, her hands began to roam my body. “Are you awake” she said and when her hand reached my cock she said “is this for me?”

“It’s always for you,” I said, “but I thought true porno tube you’d be tired after having the three of us.”

Rachel said, “I was until Kay came by and thanked me, now I feel even more how lucky I am to have you.” She slowly started stroking my cock “Randy told her that she can’t have sex with you anymore.” Rachel’s touch made me harder, she told me that Randy said you were too big for her pussy. He said that he also doesn’t like the way he makes her feel like she likes your dick more.”

“I like you better than him too,” she said as she rush porn lowered her head and gave him a kiss. “I also liked Deans.” Between blowjobs she told me that Randy and Kay had a big fight and she left. “That doesn’t sound good,” she said, “he was too tired to have sex.

She wanted to know what we did, so I told her that Dean xnxx porn was here with us, then she left without saying a word. She came back after telling him that she will do it whenever she wants. She stormed out a few minutes later and left her, came back only to get some clothes and told her she wasn’t coming back.

Rachel, after arousing me more, said “she’s in the living room and she asked me if she could join us in bed.” Rachel told me that if I didn’t want to play with her, then she would. “She likes you,” she said, then dirty indian porn stood up when I said she was fine and walked to the door still naked. “She said yes, come on in,” Rachel said and then waited for Kay, who was also naked.

Without a word, Kay slid onto the bed, pulling the blanket down as she moved up. She looked like she only had one thing on her mind and she went over my cock to give me a kiss. I looked at Rachel and she had a big smile, then I moved behind Kay and guided my cock into Kay’s pussy.

She was quite wet and I could feel her lips slide around the head of my cock more easily than before. I took a deep breath as she began to slowly take me inside her. I could also feel Rachel’s hand holding her straight, keeping her stiff enough to travel deeper. When Kay stopped, she took a deep breath, then rested her head next to mine.

Rachel’s hand had moved to my balls turkish porn and cupped them gently. “You did it, Kay,” she said, “how does it feel to have that big cock inside you?” Rachel then removed her hands from her and pushed against her holding her hips.

She leaned forward and the mother syndrome took over. She softly said, “Just take a little at a time, enjoy the feeling.” She then pushed and pulled on Kay’s hips, moving her in and out. “That’s it, you’re doing fine, there’s no need to rush. It can last a long time, just ride it slowly,” she said.

Kay turned her head and let out a soft moan in my ear and then said “you feel good.” She then sighed at the push and pull motion Rachel was doing for her. It wasn’t long before Kay started sucking on my neck and I felt her muscles squeezing my cock tightly. With a rush of heat and quivering hips I knew she was having an orgasm, Rachel knew it too.

“Mount, honey,” she told Kay in her soft motherly voice, “it’s not over yet.” Rachel then moved to our side as Kay began to slowly fuck me. She kissed Kay’s cheek and then kissed her lips as Kay turned to her.

“Thank you,” Kay said to Rachel this time her kisses lasted xnxx longer until Rachel pulled back and sat up.

“Show us those big beautiful tits,” she said and then started holding them as she got up from me. “I wish mine were as pretty,” she said as she cupped her firm breasts. “Look how well these nipples stand out,” she said, then sucked on one, then the other.

For now, Kay had her around Rachel holding her against her breasts, still sliding back and forth on my cock. She had my hands around her waist pushing my cock deeper into her warm pussy. Between Rachel sucking and fondling her nipples and me slowly fucking her, Kay had oanother orgasm.

This time it was a much longer orgasm and when she came down from him she pulled out, “Your turn,” she told Rachel.

“Okay,” Rachel said and then rolled onto imho porn her back, “but you’re not done yet.” She then guided Kay to sit on her face keeping her lips parted from hers as she sat up. I got up and knelt giving Kay’s hard nipples a kiss. Then I kissed her passionately as she held her breasts thinking how firm they were.before. Then I moved between Rachel’s spread legs, sliding inside her with ease.

Now I’ve seen Rachel suck cock and that turned me on, but this has to be almost as good. She had her fingers holding her parted lips as she caught drops of cum in her open mouth. When the flow subsided, her lips stretched out for more, I looked at Kay and moved my head to her nipples.

After a few long sucks, Kay pulled my head off her chest and looked down. She saw how easily I slid inside Rachel and smiled. “Now I see why you two love each other,” she said, and then said “damn” when she saw that my cock was covered in foam. Rachel was moaning and from the way her pussy grabbed my cock I knew she had come, but I didn’t stop. “Did you come?” She asked as the xvideos foam began to cover both my cock and her pussy.

“Yes,” I said, “but I’ll keep going until she tells her to stop, the next load will be yours.” Kay said “okay” when I said “do you want me to cum on you?” After about fifteen more minutes, Rachel yelled at me to stop. what surprised me next was when I backed out, Kay ate Rachel.

I was used to cumming when Rachel told me to stop, and when she came out, she pissed me off. I was surprised when Kay grabbed my cock letting my cum spill all over Rachel.

I tried to apologize and tell her that she intended to leave Rachel, but she paid me little porn indian videos attention. Kay was too busy licking my cum off of Rachel. Then I lay down next to them and watched as they ate each other until I fell asleep.

I woke up only to the sound of their laughter and the smell of coffee. When I put on my robe and walked out, the two girls were curled up on the couch watching a video.

I said good morning on the way to my coffee and when I got back Rachel called me. “Come sit down and watch this,” she said and they moved to let me sit between them. “Kay has some videos taken of her and we could use your morning wood.” It didn’t take long for me to get hard watching Kay on video giving blowjobs to several young men.

“I think we should have some videos of us with her,” Rachel said. “I’m so wet watching this.” I agreed and how she fared with me may be in the next story.