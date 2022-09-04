Beauty and sexy tight pussy pornstar fucked hard in this porn videos.

When Laura Becker landed a teaching job at Fitzmoore College she was delighted, although she was to be the only female member of the faculty. It was an all male institution, very much into sports and both students and faculty members were built for action. She figured if she couldn’t land a boyfriend in this muscle-bound oasis – then there was no hope.

He first few dates were with an assistant football coach, and they always ended up in a sports bar. The last time he took her out was on her birthday and she decided to give him a little treat after their outing and invited him back to her place. After a few beers and half a dozen belches he began to get romantic and she thought she was in for something special. It didn’t turn out that way. He just lay her back on the bed and without any foreplay at all he rammed his monster cock right up her cunt and pounded it until it was sore.

Once he’s blown his load he checked the clock and told her he had an early practice and off he went. He did ask her out again but she just made a silly excuse and he seemed to get the message.

Her next attempt at a campus relationship was with the gym teacher. They used to run into each other while jogging, and one day she asked him up for coffee and watch hardcore mecum porn. Well one thing led to another and she ended up giving him a blow job. She tried to make it really special and she gently fondled his balls with her finger tips as she went up and down his shaft with her gorgeous full lips.

After she’d let him cum in her mouth he said that he probably couldn’t get his cock erect the second time.

“It’s a little problem I have,” he mumbled, but he offered to eat her out. However, the magic was gone and she soon hustled him out of the door, opened up a bottle of Vodka and sat before the TV watching some mindless program.

There were no more men in her life until her computer went down and somebody suggested that George Smith, more commonly known as Geeky George, could fix it for her. He wasn’t in any of her classes but she tracked him down and they arranged for him to drop by to look at it.

He was about 22 years old, quite nice looking but with his long hair and horn-rimmed glasses he did look every inch a geek. Surprisingly he turned out to be very good company, and after he’d looked after her computer problem they sat and had coffee.

George not only refused any payment but the next evening just as she was getting supper he turned up at the door with a bunch of flowers. She was aghast like hindi porn.

“It’s me that should be buying you something for the work you did,” she said, and then suddenly had a bright idea, “I could offer you supper if you’ve not eaten already.”

The biggest smile imaginable appeared on his face, “That’s very kind of you,” he stammered, hardly being able to believe his good fortune, “I’d love to.”

After putting the flowers in a vase she finished off supper and laid him a place at the table. During the meal he kept fidgeting as if he wanted to say something, eventually he managed to blurt it out.

“I think you’re very beautiful,” he said, going a little red in the face, “I expect you hear that a lot from guys around here .”

Laura went a little flushed herself and told him he was mistaken, she didn’t get compliments like that very often. In appreciation she then got up to give him a friendly little kiss on the cheek but was shocked when he turned his face suddenly and ended up with his lips attached to hers. He slipped his arm around her waist and it lingered on for a full minute.

She didn’t get angry with him because it felt rather nice, and she was beginning to get a warm feeling all over. Unlike the jocks she been out with who tried to display their masculinity by crushing her lips so hard it loosened her teeth, George was gentle. There was something sensuous about that and she liked it, so much so, she sat on his lap for an instant replay.

Soon their tongues were getting acquainted and then, the young man she thought of as rather shy, surprised her again when he put his hand up inside her top and skilfully unhooked her bra. When the palm of his hand began to brush over her nipples she started to tremble. She could feel her panties getting damp, and that was before his hand strayed from her tits to under her skirt.

His finger proceeded to slide up and down her wet crack and then suddenly it was deep inside of her. She cried out as it hurt a little, but when he withdrew it she encouraged him to put it back in. Feeling desperate to cum she unbuttoned her top so that he could suck on her tits as he continued to play with the lips of her cunt.

When she did go into orgasm she bounced up and down on his knee, crushed her tits into his face and held on to him tight. Amazingly the hundred and sixty pound geek picked her up and asked her where the bedroom was. She pointed to the door and he wasted no time in barging through it, but when he got to the bed he laid her down gently as if she was a fairy princess.

He slowly began to undress her as she, now feeling as horny as hell, could hardly control herself. When he slipped her panties off and she was completely naked she sat up with a jerk and started to rip his clothes off in a much rougher manner. After scrambling out of his pants he shoved her back on the covers and made for her tits.

As he sucked at her swollen nipples she could feel the wet end of his cock on her leg and she moved her ass trying to position her hairy cunt to touch it. When it did make contact he quickly slid back and placed his face between her slender thighs, opened up her crack with his fingers and began to slurp up and down her wet smoldering lips. He did it slowly and maintained the same pace until it became unbearable, she wanted to cum so bad and longed for him to speed up the action. But George continued to tantalize her until she raised up her ass and screamed at the top of her voice.

Her body was still trembling when he rammed his dick into her hot velvety love tunnel. With it inserted fully he paused to kiss her. Laura poked her tongue deep into his mouth and then it happened! He began to pound her pussy unmercifully. With her eyes closed tight and her tits bouncing all over the place, she let out little whimpering sounds as their pubic areas crashed together in a steady rhythm. What was a little disconcerting was the fact that he kept murmuring, “I love you. I love you,” as he drove it in.

When George could feel his cum moving up his pipe he started to grunt and groan and that developed into a yell when he shot his load. She grabbed onto his face and kissed it all over while his cock was still inside of her gyrating ass.

“ That was wonderful,” she gasped, “but if the Dean finds out that I’ve had sex with a student. I’ll lose my job.”

“O – I’m not a student,” he laughed, “I just pop in occasionally to help out with the computers. My Dad is one of the college’s major benefactors, he’s put millions into this place; he’s crazy about sports you see.”

Laura’s mouth went quite dry, “Are you telling me that you’re the son of Cyrus T Smith, the billionaire.”

“That about sums it up,” he smiled shyly, “That won’t make a difference to our relationship – will it?”

“Not at all,” she smiled, as she slid down the bed and took his still throbbing cock into her mouth.